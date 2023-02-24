Rama on BRT groundbreaking: ‘I wish Tommy Osmeña will be there’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Days before the scheduled ceremonial groundbreaking of the much-delayed Cebu Bus Rapid Transit Project (BRT), Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama reiterated his “wish” for former Mayor Tomas Osmeña to attend the event.

“[BRT] has been a part of the mass transport system. I don’t want to be in the nitty-gritty, [but] I wish Tommy Osmeña will be around because he started this,” Rama told reporters on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.

However, as of now, there is no confirmation or information yet that Osmeña, who is credited as the brains behind the P17-billion mass transport project, will attend the groundbreaking of the project.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr), with the Cebu City government, will finally break ground for the civil works of the first phase of the Cebu BRT on Monday, Feb. 27, along Osmeña Boulevard.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is expected to lead the groundbreaking of the project.

The Phase One of the Cebu BRT covers four bus stations located at Cebu South Bus Terminal, Cebu Normal University and around Fuente Osmeña Circle and Cebu Provincial Capitol.

Road closures for BRT activity

Meanwhile, logistics preparation at the city hall as of Friday continues. Rama said they had a scheduled walk-through of the groundbreaking venue on Friday afternoon, Feb. 24.

The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), earlier, released a traffic advisory effective Feb. 25, 26, and 27.

The CCTO will implement a temporary road closure in areas surrounding Fuente Osmeña Circle starting at 5 a.m. on Feb. 25 for the installation of the stage that will be used in the event.

Rama also asked his constituents to help pray for favorable weather once the civil works for the project would begin.

When sought for comment on the Capitol’s demand of just compensation from the proponent, the DOTr, on the province-owned road lots that would be affected by the project, Rama said: “I do not want to add up on that. What is important, this is for the country.”

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, in a press conference on Thursday, Feb. 23, confirmed to members of the media that the Capitol discovered that components of the BRT project would encroach on several road lots they owned.

/dbs

