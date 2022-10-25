Works for BRT Package 1 to start in January 2023 -DOTr

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has already chosen the winning bidder to undertake Package 1 of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

This was announced by the Cebu City Public Information Office on its official FB page on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

According to the PIO, the DOTr through its manager for national BRT Program Management Office Engr. Benedicto Guia, Jr., relayed this development to Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama in a courtesy call last Friday, October 21.

With this, the DOTr assured that the civil works for the project’s Package 1, from Capitol through Osmeña Boulevard, and going right to Cebu South Bus Terminal on N. Bacalso Ave. will finally start this January 2023.

“Three days earlier, DOTr Secretary Jaime J. Bautista already reassured Mayor Rama of the realization and completion of the BRT project, albeit without details yet,” the PIO said.

“But he indicated to the Mayor during his visit at the former’s office at the Civil Aviation Authority in Pasay City last Oct. 18, 2022, that the project could start early 2023,” it added.

The civil works for Package 1 of the Cebu BRT include the construction of four bus stations which would be located at the Cebu South Bus Terminal, Cebu Normal University, near Fuente Osmeña Circle, and near the Cebu Provincial Capitol.

READ: Long-delayed Cebu BRT may be partially operational by 2023

In the same statement, Guia informed Rama that the DOTr has received a letter of no objection from the World Bank, which funded the project through a loan, in order to push through with awarding the winning bidder.

The DOTr, it furthered, expects to formally issue the Notice of Award to the winning bidder this week. After which, the winning contractor will be asked to comply with all requirements to “perfect” the contract, Guia added.

Once the contract is perfected, the agency will then give the contractor the Notice to Proceed.

The mayor, for his part, was quoted saying that he is glad that the project “is now in motion.”

The Mayor then gave his executive secretary Atty. Collin Rosell an instruction to coordinate with the BRT Project Implementation Office to offer assistance throughout the project’s final implementation. /rcg

READ MORE:

Rama tells DOTr’s BRT office to reinstate original route

World Bank approves $141M for BRT