Padawan, 70, is SUGBU’s Bowler of the Month

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Elite senior bowler Vivian Padawan flexed her winning form by bagging the “Bowler of the Month” title of the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) last Sunday evening, Feb. 26, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

The 70-year-old Padawan, who recently recovered from a mild heart attack, has proven to everyone that she is still an ace kegler by beating younger opponents in the tournament.

Padawan beat eventual first runner-up Maeng Viloria, 22, in the championship round with a 179-157 score. Viloria qualified to the championships by defeating eventual second runner-up Luke Bolongan, 30, with a 230-183 score.

Padawan’s victory earned her a cash prize, a trophy, and a brand new bowling ball. On top of that she is the first monthly champion of SUGBU which earned her a ticket to the “Bowler of the Year” tournament this December.

Before the stepladder championship round, Padawan topped the qualifying round with 995 points with handicap. She scored 200 pinfalls in the second round, while Bolongan had 974 pinfalls, and Viloria with 950.

The rest of the tournament’s top 10 bowlers were Dodong Dante (923), Tess Regino (921), Chris Ramil (916), PJ Dionisio (902), Aui Padawan (887), MJ Villa (869), and Rene Ceniza (868).

According to SUGBU president Edgar Alqueza, their next qualifying shootout tournaments for the “Bowler of the Month” will start on Sunday, March 5, at the same venue.

/dbs

