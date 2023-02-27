Van carrying PSG personnel involved in accident in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A woman backrider was hurt after the motorcycle-for-hire she was riding got into an accident with a van that was carrying personnel of the Presidential Security Group (PSG) here.

The accident happened at 9:45 a.m. on Monday, February 27, 2023, at the intersection of Osmeña Boulevard and Jasmin Street in Barangay Capitol Site, Cebu City.

Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, chief of the Cebu City Police Office, said that the van was part of the convoy of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, who was in Cebu City for the groundbreaking of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT).

“Kasama to sa convoy ba unya naulahi daw to. Nagdahom man daw to ang [Cebu City Transportation Office enforcer] na wala nay nahabilin sa convoy so gipa go na ang katong pikas,” Dalogdog said.

(The van was part of the convoy but got left behind. The CCTO enforcer thought there was no vehicle left that was part of the convoy so he let the other side go.)

Dalogdog said the driver of the van carrying PSG personnel may have tried to catch up with the convoy and since the CCTO enforcer let the other lane go, he hit the motorcycle.

For his part, Police Captain Jefferson Sinfuego, officer-in-charge of Abellana Police Station, said that the woman, who is a resident of Cebu City, was immediately brought to a hospital. The motorcycle driver was not hurt.

The van driver, who is a native of Samboan town in Cebu, remains under the custody of the Abellana Police Station.

Dalogdog said that the van driver was just hired for transporting PSG personnel during President Marcos’ visit.

Together with PSG personnel, the van driver also committed to help the victim with the expenses for her injuries. If they will agree to settle amicably, the driver will be released.

But pending the decision from the victim, Dalogdog said that the van driver will be detained for now at the police station.

/bmjo

