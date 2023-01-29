SUGBU Youth Program discovers 12-year-old ‘next bowling prodigy’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sugbuanon Bowlers United Association or SUGBU introduces one of its youngest bowler who they believe is the next “bowling prodigy”.

The 12-year-old Michael John Villa wowed SUGBU in its recent SUGBU Singles Classic earlier this month where he emerged as the champion at the SM Seaside City Cebu bowling center.

It wasn’t a youth tournament, but an open tournament where Villa went up against veteran and older keglers.

For SUGBU president Edgar Alqueza, Villa’s performance is a testament to their quality grassroots training program which is handled by their finest bowlers.

“The kid showed some nerves in defeating the veterans. First, he blanked Aui Padawan in their tie-breaker match. He went on crushing Maeng Viloria in the semis and won the finals against Roger Asumbrado,” said Alqueza.

“We may not have the ideal base to train our youth bowlers right now, but we have trainers such as Aui Padawan, Heber Alqueza, Maeng Viloria, Clyde Lim, John Galindo, and myself who dedicate our time in training the youth for free. This alone is already a big plus against all other aspiring youth bowlers,” he said.

SUGBU which was formed in 2022 laid out its plans and programs with the intent to establish a strong youth or grassroots program in bowling.

Currently, Villa is part of the 15 youth bowlers SUGBU is currently developing. They are planning to send four of its youth bowlers in a major tournament this June with the details yet to be announced.

For Villa, he vows to continue training to become an elite bowler after his big win earlier this month.

“I’m so happy and grateful. I didn’t expect to win the tournament. I’m planning to continue training to achieve my dreams. I will not give up,” said Villa who started bowling at eight-years-old.

Villa along with other SUGBU bowlers are currently competing in the SUGBU shootout tournament at the SM Seaside City Cebu bowling center.

RELATED STORIES

Sugbu prexy beats bowling legend Nepomuceno for 1st runnerup spot in Alex Lim Memorial Open

Ceniza wins Bowler of the Month honors by just 3 pins

Youngest STBAI kegler outlasts veterans in Bowler of the Year finals

Naga Tenpin Bowling Tournament crowns first masters champ

This young banker is a winning bowler

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter SIGN ME UP By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.