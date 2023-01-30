Cebuana Cabusas rules SUGBU tilt

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Elite kegler Xyrra Cabusas showcased her winning form by topping the Sugbuanon Bowlers United Association (SUGBU) on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

Cabusas, a Cebuana who is a former Philippine Youth Team member, finished the four-game series with a total of 830 pinfalls to outperform 14 other keglers who competed in the tournament.

Cabusas scored 202, 242,168, and 158 in games 1 to 4, respectively, to finish with 770 pinfalls. She had 169 handicap points, enough to give her the title.

Rene Ceniza, the newly crowned Seaside Tenpin Bowling Association Inc. (STBAI) “Bowler of the Month” champion, finished second with 760 pinfalls, banking on his 200-pinfall game on the opening round.

Meanwhile, 12-year-old ‘bowling prodigy’ Michael John Villa wowed fellow keglers after finishing third overall in the tournament.

Villa knocked a total of 752 pins, a few weeks after he topped SUGBU Singles Classic.

The fourth and fifth placers of the tournament were Geff Buyco (750) and Aui Padawan (743), respectively.

