Bohol Gov. Aumentado travels to Israel to explore business opportunities, technology transfer

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Bohol Governor Erico Aris Aumentado traveled to Israel on Monday, Feb. 27, to explore business opportunities and learn from their technology.

Aumentado is part of a delegation that also includes some Cebu City officials during the six-day trip scheduled from Feb. 27 to March 4.

“Sa atong pag-abot diri, atong makahinabi ang mga nagkadaiyang investors ug makita nato ang mga teknolohiya nga pwede natong magamit sa Bohol,” Aumentado wrote in a social media post.

(When we arrived here, we talked to different investors and we saw the technology that we can use in Bohol.)

“Hinaot na sa musunod nga mga buwan, aduna nay mga Israeli investors na mubisita ug magtindog sa ilang mga negosyo diri sa probinsya aron makahatag og oportunidad ngadto sa katawhan,” he added.

(We hope that in the following months, there will be Israeli investors, who will visit and put up their businesses here in the province so that they can give opportunities to the people.)

Aumentado said his travel was upon the invitation of the Israeli Ambassador to the Philippines Ilan Fluss.

In a letter dated Feb. 7, 2023, Fluss said that he had invited local officials, including Aumentado, to visit their country in order for them to “showcase the technology and innovation of Israel on water, agriculture, health, airport management, cyber security, among others.”

“Following my official visit to Cebu last June 2022, a number of businessmen and government officials expressed their interest to know of Israel’s ways and best practices in developing its economy,” Fluss said.

“Not only will you gain a first-hand experience of our technologies, but also allow [you to] see the opportunities for the Philippines, especially Cebu and the Visayas, in establishing stronger relations with potential investors,” he added.

Fluss said that the Embassy of Israel and their Economic Mission was also prepared to assist local officials should they wish to set up relevant business meetings during their visit.

Aumentado said that while they learn, their trip to Israel was also offered for free.

“Walay gasto ang provincial government of Bohol. Maayo nga biyahe ni kay daghan ta makat-unan nga puwede maaply sa atong probinsya,” he said.

(The provincial government of Bohol won’t spend anything. This is a good trip because we can learn a lot that we can apply in our province.)

During the visit, Aumentado said he intended to explore investments opportunities and technology that they could also adopt in Bohol as well as invite Israeli tourists to come and visit their island-province.

Science and technology in Israel is one of the country’s most developed sectors. The country was even ranked the world’s fifth most innovative country by the Bloomberg Innovation Index in 2019.

