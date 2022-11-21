Aumentado promises to lead CV’s recovery from pandemic, Odette

TAGBILARAN CITY, Bohol – Bohol Governor Erico Aristotle Aumentado appealed for support as he promised to lead Central Visayas’ recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and the devastations caused by Super Typhoon Odette under his leadership as the new chairman of the Regional Development Council in Central Visayas (RDC-7).

Aumentado, who took his oath on Monday, Nov. 21, said that “in return for the trust and confidence accorded to me, rest assured that I am 100 percent committed to this responsibility directing Central Visayas towards becoming an even more progressive and united region against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic and the devastations of Super Typhoon Odette.”

The governor will preside over his first RDC meeting next month.

Bohol Regional Trial Court Branch 2 Judge Jennifer Echavez-Marcos administered Aumentado’s oath. Also present during the ceremony held at the Bohol Provincial Capitol was the governor’s wife and 2nd district Rep. Maria Vanessa Aumentado.

The ceremony was held after the Provincial Development Council (PDC) Execom Meeting.

Dolores Molintas, officer-in-charge of the National Development Economic and Development Authority in Central Visayas (NEDA-7) said “many milestones [still] wait to be accomplished by the RDC.”

These include the following:

completion of the Central Visayas Development Plan

monitoring and evaluation of the COVID-19 Regional Recovery Program and Central Visayas Typhoon Odette Rehabilitation and Recovery Program

monitoring and evaluation of major projects in the region like the New Cebu International Container Port, New Dumaguete Airport, Bantayan Airport, Siquijor Cang-Alwang Airport, Cebu Bus Rapid Transit, Metro Cebu Circumferential Road, Panglao-Tagbilaran City Offshore Bridge Connector and the Metro Cebu Flood Control Project among others

Aumentado said he was set to face a big challenge and he was determined to fulfill his responsibilities as the new RDC chairperson with the guidance of his late father and former Bohol Governor Erico Aumentado who also become RDC chairperson during his term.

“Having just been given the overwhelming mandate of the Boholano people in the May 2022 elections, I did not expect that I would again be entrusted with another great responsibility. Being nominated alone by my fellow RDC members, was already an honor. What more now to have been appointed by no less than his excellency Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. as the chairperson of the Central Visayas Regional Development Council,” Governor Aris Aumentado said in a short message which he delivered after he took his oath.

But he admitted that he would not be able to accomplish anything on his own, and he would be needing all the support that he could get.

“With humility I ask for your full support. Please work with me in ensuring that our beloved region achieves sustainability in the areas of food security, economic progress, inclusive growth, shared prosperity, good governance and better lives for everyone,” he said.

“With the NEDA and the other members of the RDC, I commit to lead, oversee and supervise the inceptions and implementation of viable and sustainable programs, projects and plans with ethics, integrity and transparency,” he added.

During a special meeting on Aug. 22, the RDC passed Resolution No. 44 endorsing Aumentado as its new chairperson and private sector representative Kenneth Cobonpue, the Council’s former chairman, as its new co-chairperson.

On Oct. 19, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. approved the appointment of the two, who would both be serving a three-year term from Sept. 2022 to June 2025.

Aumentado had to take his oath before he could preside over the last quarter RDC meeting scheduled in December.

