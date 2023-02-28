DepEd Lapu-Lapu opens Arts and Design Building in Lo-ok NHS

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Department of Education (DepEd) Lapu-Lapu City Schools Division formally opened its newly constructed Arts and Design Building in Lo-ok National High School, Barangay Looc in Lapu-Lapu City on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

The opening was attended by Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, DepEd-7 Regional Director Salustiano Jimenez, and DepEd Lapu-Lapu City Schools Division Superintendent Wilfreda Bongalos.

Chan said that the city government has allocated P80 million for the first phase of the project.

According to Chan, Oponganons can now develop their talents in arts, such as painting, singing, acting, and dancing through this project.

Chan said developing these skills may help Oponganons land a scholarship at a different university for their tertiary education.

“Mga talents nga pangitaon kaayo sa mga different colleges. Na-experience ni nako when I was studying in college. Nalibre ko sa akong pag-eskwela tungod sa akong talent sa dramatics. Nakita nato naa didto’y singing, dancing, so nangita ang mga universities nato sa Cebu ug mga ingon ana nga talents,” Chan said.

First in Central Visayas

Jimenez, for his part, thanked the city government for their support in realizing the construction of the Arts and Design building.

He said that this is the first ever Arts and Design facility in Central Visayas, which he described as a world-class facility.

“Good that Mayor Ahong Chan had that vision and having a submission to realize his dreams for Oponganons and the dreams for every Oponganons who become the kind of individuals that they really wanted to become,” Jimenez said.

Chan said that for the second phase of the project, the city might still allocate the same amount for the purchase of equipment and other development for the building.

Currently, Evelyn Saguin, principal of Lo-ok National High School, said that their arts and design program has around 48 learners.

She is also inviting other learners to enroll in their arts and design program, which will be offered in junior and senior high schools.

“We are inviting all the rest of the art enthusiasts to enroll because we have the facility and we have the best teachers,” Saguin said.

