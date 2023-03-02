PISTON-Cebu to hold picket rally, not a strike, in front LTFRB-7 office on Monday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (PISTON)-Cebu is set to hold a picket rally in front of the office of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) on Monday, March 6, 2023.

PISTON-Cebu chairperson Greg Perez said this is to show support to the national transport groups who are also against the traditional public utility jeepney phaseout.

The transport group Manibela will continue to hold a week-long transport strike starting March 6, even though the LTFRB has announced that it is extending the deadline for the traditional jeepney phaseout until December 31 of this year.

READ: Week-long transport strike on March 6 will continue, says Manibela

Perez, however, clarified that unlike Manibela, Piston-Cebu will not hold a strike and only those available member drivers and conductors will participate in the scheduled picket rally on Monday.

“Unang una, ma’am no, gina correction nato nga wala ta mag declare og strike diri sa Cebu. Ang among gitubag sa mga nangutana namo, naa lang mga aktibidad sa Lunes para lang pagpakita og suporta sa national. Naa lay mga activities ang mga available nga mga drivers atubangan sa LTFRB Region 7 karong Lunes,” he told CDN Digital.

Perez said Piston-Cebu will continue to lobby for the seven-point petition they filed before the LTFRB -7 to seek the suspension of the policies being implemented under the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program.

READ: PISTON-Cebu to LTFRB: Suspend compulsory franchise consolidation, MPUJ purchase

He also clarified that Piston-Cebu will not be joining the strike planned by local transport groups here in Cebu asking for the ouster of LTFRB-7 director Eduardo Montealto, Jr. from government service.

“Kanang ingon nga against kay Montealto, posible sa mga operators nga nakakita sa mga na dehado ba. Mga wala nila mauyonan sa mga patakaran karon,” he told CDN Digital.

Some groups in Cebu are preparing to join the nationwide strike set on March 6 protest over Circular Memorandum No. 2023-013, which sets the deadline for the phaseout of traditional jeepneys on June 30.

Ryan Benjamin Yu, CITRASCO MPC, said that as of Wednesday, March 1, six transport groups have already signified their intention to join the Cebu strike. These individuals are operators and drivers of modern and traditional jeepneys, buses, and UV Express.

Yu said they are in favor of the modernization program, but they will hold a strike against Montealto as they allegedly have problems complying with the modernization requirements because of him.

Sought for comment, Montealto said, “everybody is entitled to their opinion.”

Montelato said that he remains unfazed by the accusations that are hurled against him.

“I believe [that] everything’s a challenge. Foremost, I consider them as my brothers. This is democracy and I put my trust in God,” he said.

/bmjo

