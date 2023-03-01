72 dengue cases recorded in Mandaue City for first 2 months of 2023

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – The Mandaue City Health Office (CHO) has recorded 72 cases of dengue so far this year.

CHO Dengue coordinator Percy Mendoza-Pongasi said that fortunately, no fatalities were noted so far.

CHO Head Dr. Dominga Obenza is encouraging residents to always sanitize their homes and surroundings.

She also reminded residents that Aedes mosquitoes live in clean moist areas especially when there is a sudden downpour.

However, she said that dengue is not seasonal but is considered endemic in the country because it was consistently present.

Residents who have a fever are encouraged to immediately visit the health center or the city hospital to get themselves checked and not wait for the fever to last for days.

“Dili kumpiyansaan…Mao na ang awhag kinahanglan magbantay sa atoang panlawas..Ayaw intawn paabta og lima ka adlaw una pa mobisita kay ang sa Mandaue ang atoang five cluster, gi-cluster man ang barangays, naa nay doctor naka assign that is a welcome thing,” said Obenza.

Some of the measures experts suggest to minimize your chances of being bitten by a dengue-causing mosquito are by using insect repellent, wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants, and controlling mosquitoes inside and outside your house.

For Mandauehanons who want to check if they have dengue, the city also has a Teleconsultation (MDaue Teleconsult) to help individuals who do not want or cannot go straight to the hospital or clinic, Obenza said.

Those who want to avail of the Teleconsultation may visit the official Facebook page of MDaue Teleconsult and book an appointment. /rcg

