Cebu City takes multi-sectoral approach against dengue

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City is going beyond the households in its fight against the deadly dengue disease.

Doctor Jeffrey Ibones, the head of the City Health Department (CHD), said they have met with different sectors such as business, the religious, and other industries to bring the fight against dengue to these sectors.

“Importante nga dili lang sa balay ang atong fight against dengue kay pwede man gyod ang dengue maggikan bisan asa. Pwede man sa mga offices nga naay aircon, sa mga simbahan. Kailangan gyod natog tabang sa tanan,” he said.

The goal of the city government is to bring together all stakeholders to conduct their own search and rescue in their properties, conduct misting if necessary, and all the necessary measures to fight dengue.

Businesses and religious organizations should also help in their own ways as they are part of the bigger communities of the city, Ibones said.

Mayor Michael Rama reiterated his request to the City Council with the leadership of outgoing Vice Mayor Donaldo Hontiveros to make the necessary legislative movements for the city to respond effectively against dengue.

He said the City Council can create a special task force to help the executive department in the anti-dengue programs.

“They should be working together to make a program,” the mayor added. /rcg

