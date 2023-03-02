1 of 4 remains retrieved from Mayon crash site

LEGAZPI CITY — One of the remains of the four victims in the Cessna plane crash in Albay was dropped off near the base of the Mayon Volcano on Wednesday afternoon, March 1, 2023.

Camalig Mayor Carlos Irwin Baldo Jr., the incident commander, said in a Facebook post that the responders took five hours in relaying down the body from the crash site to the Forest Ranger Station, near the incident command post in Barangay (village) Anoling.

The ill-fated Cessna plane crashed near the summit crater of the Mayon Volcano.

The responders started bringing down the four bodies on Saturday, February 25. But retrieval operations were suspended due to bad weather conditions.

Baldo did not identify the body that was initially retrieved.

The Cessna plane went missing on February 18, carrying the pilot, Capt. Rufino James Crisostomo Jr., mechanic Joel Martin, and Australian passengers Simon Chipperfield and Karthi Santhanam. They were found dead on February 22 at the crash site on the slopes of the volcano.

