OSCA head: 88,227 senior citizens in Cebu City to receive P2,000 cash aid

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The scheduled start of the distribution of the senior citizen cash aid in Cebu City on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, will push through. That is according to the Office for the Senior Citizen’s Affairs (OSCA) head Vicente “Inting” Esmeña.

“Sigurado, madayon ang distribution (It is a sure thing, the distribution will happen),” Esmeña said.

He said that the distribution would start tomorrow, Oct. 28 until Nov. 4, except for Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, which had been declared as special holidays.

The Cebu City Treasurer’s Office has set aside P176,454,000 in total, which will cover 82,227 eligible senior residents.

They will each receive P2,000 cash assistance, covering the months of September and October.

Dr. Ester Concha, officer-in-charge of the Cebu City Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS), said the distribution tomorrow would have the same dynamics implemented during last August’s distribution.

“Pareho ra gihapon sa mga niaging distributions. Adto ta sa area nga comfortable ang mga senior citizens ug ang atong mga DO (disbursing officers),” she said.

(It will be the same as the past distributions. We will be in the area where the senior citizens and the DO (disbursing officers) are comfortable.)

“Dili magamit ang mga schools kay duna may klase, so we go to the gym or to the barangay hall. Then ang atong mga DO, daghan man na sila sa offices, duna na na silay mga payroll and for this time ni coordinate na na sila sa barangay,” she added.

(We cannot the schools because there are classes so we go to the gym or to the barangay hall. Then our DOs, there are many in the offices. They have a payroll for this time they had already coordinated with the barangays.)

The personnel from all the departments of the Cebu City Hall will act as DOs.

Concha said the DSWS would be assigned to mountain barangays in both north and south districts.

The Cebu City Council approved, during its regular session on Wednesday, Oct. 26, the more than P1.2 billion Supplemental Budget No. 3 (SB 3), which was requested by Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama.

Included in the SB 3 is the P314,500,000 additional funding needed by the Cebu City Senior Citizen’s Program to cover the months not included in this year’s appropriation.

/dbs