Obstruction of justice raps vs father of vehicle owner in Salilig hazing case dismissed
MANILA, Philippines—Government prosecutors on Friday dismissed the obstruction of justice case against the father of one of those tagged as persons of interest in the death of Adamson University student John Matthew Salilig.
“The [case of] obstruction of justice against the father of one of the respondents has been dismissed for lack of probable cause with reasonable certainty of conviction,” Department of Justice (DOJ) Assistant Secretary and Spokesperson Jose Dominic Clavano told reporters Friday.
The case was filed against the father after he refused to cooperate in the police investigation, refusing to turn over the vehicle registered under the name of his son, allegedly used to transport Salilig during the welcoming rites.
“He will be released immediately,” Clavano said.
JPV
