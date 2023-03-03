Obstruction of justice raps vs father of vehicle owner in Salilig hazing case dismissed

By: Tetch Torres-Tupas - INQUIRER.net - Inquirer.net | March 03,2023 - 07:27 PM
The remains of Adamson student John Matthew Salilig, 24, (left) who had been reported missing since February 18, was found in a grassy area in Imus, Cavite. (Photos courtesy of CAVITE PPO, Salilig family)

The remains of Adamson student John Matthew Salilig, 24, (left) who had been reported missing since February 18, was found in a grassy area in Imus, Cavite. (Photos courtesy of CAVITE PPO, Salilig family)

MANILA, Philippines—Government prosecutors on Friday dismissed the obstruction of justice case against the father of one of those tagged as persons of interest in the death of Adamson University student John Matthew Salilig.

“The [case of] obstruction of justice against the father of one of the respondents has been dismissed for lack of probable cause with reasonable certainty of conviction,” Department of Justice (DOJ) Assistant Secretary and Spokesperson Jose Dominic Clavano told reporters Friday.

The case was filed against the father after he refused to cooperate in the police investigation, refusing to turn over the vehicle registered under the name of his son, allegedly used to transport Salilig during the welcoming rites.

“He will be released immediately,” Clavano said.

RELATED STORY:

Police files anti-hazing raps vs six frat members for death of Adamson student

JPV
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Adamson University, Department of Justice, dismissed, DOJ, father, hazing, Obstruction of justice, Prosecutor’s, student
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.