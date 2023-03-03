Cebu transport grps against planned transport strike

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Members of the Federation of Cebu Transport Cooperatives (FCTC) and the Allied Transport Cooperatives and Corporations will not be supporting the planned transport strike next week of some groups in Metro Cebu.

As reported earlier, the transport group Manibela vowed to continue to hold a weeklong transport strike starting March 6, 2023, even though the LTFRB has announced that it is extending the deadline for the phaseout of traditional jeepneys until December 31, 2023.

In Cebu, six transport groups have already decided to join the strike next week including operators and drivers of modern and traditional jeepneys, buses, and UV Express.

However, these groups are not against the government’s PUV modernization program, but will instead hold a strike to demand the ouster of Eduardo Montealto, Jr., for allegedly causing problems in their compliance with the modernization requirements.

Montealto is the regional director of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LFRB-7),

Novy Medallo, chairman of FCTC, said they support the PUV modernization program, saying this benefits both the drivers and the passengers as it offers efficient and comfortable means of transportation.

“We are fully supporting the government’s PUV modernization program. 100 hundred percent, we condemn, we oppose the planned strike,” Medallo said.

“Wala ni siya’y padulngan…ang ato ra gyud pasahero maapektuhan,” he added.

Medallo further disclosed that they are also against the plans of some to oust Montealto from government service.

But in case the strike will continue in Metro Cebu, Medallo said that they are willing to provide additional vehicles for the riding public.

Medallo said that they have enough units to serve commuters. Based on their record, Medallo said that at least 1,000 modernized utility vehicles are operating excluding those on standby.

Less financial burden

For her part, Ellen Maghanoy, vice chairman of FCTC, said that the modernization program has lessened the financial burden of those in the transport industry.

Maghanoy said that the drivers and the conductors will not be dependent on their proceeds each day. This is because the cooperative will pay the drivers P500 and P434 for the conductors regardless of their income.

These individuals will also receive benefits such as PhilHealth, Pag-ibig, and Social Security System. They will also receive shares from the overall income of the organization.

A total of 16 transport cooperatives have thrown their support behind the modernization program of the government during the press conference earlier today. /rcg

