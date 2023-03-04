Death toll in Negros Oriental shooting rises to 9; 14 others hurt

DUMAGUETE CITY — The number of persons who died in a shooting spree at the house of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo on Saturday, March 4, has reached nine.

Aside from Degamo, eight other individuals also passed away while being brought to four different hospitals in the province based on a report obtained by Inquirer.

READ: Negros Oriental governor shot dead inside his house

They were Jessie Bot-ay, 48; Jose Marie Ramirez, 41; Jerome Maquiling, 48; Jomar Canseco, 33; Crispin Vallega, 40; Florenda Quinikito; Joseph Netada; and Michael Gidan Fabugais.

Still recuperating at the hospitals were 14 people, including Provincial Health Officer Dr. Liland Estacion, Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council head Marlo Quilnet, and Provincial Social Welfare Officer Rosa Banquerigo.

Also wounded were Fred Cafe, Chyrell Garpen, Corporal Gerald Malones, David Cortes, Vickmar Rayoso, Mayben Jun Torremocha, Sgt. Edmar Sayon, Raymond Baro, Lestor Kris Arnold, Domedies Umatang, and a still unidentified man.

All of them sustained gunshot wounds on their bodies.

Six of them were confined at the Silliman University Medical Center, two at the Negros Oriental Provincial Hospital, one at the Negros Polymedic Hospital, and five at the Ace Dumaguete Doctor.

READ: Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo killed in shooting attack; wife cries for justice

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP