Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo killed in shooting attack; wife cries for justice

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Janice Vallega Degamo, wife of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo, cries for justice after the governor was killed by unidentified assailants in Barangay San Isidro, Pamplona town on Saturday morning, March 4.

Janice, in a Facebook livestream, confirmed that her husband was pronounced dead at 11:41 a.m. by the attending physician of the Negros Polymedic Hospital. She said that five others were also killed from the shooting attack.

“Governor Degamo do not deserve that kind of death….Amoang panghinaot nga isip kabanay ni Governor Roel nga tinud-un gyud unta sa national government ang pagpangita, pagpaningil sa hustisya sa akoang bana,” Janice said.

(Governor Degamo do not deserve that kind of death….We hope as relatives of Governor Roel that the national government will truly look [ for the attackers], seek justice for my husband.)

On the other hand, Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of Police Brigadier General Jerry Bearis, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said that they are looking for at least 10 suspects who could be responsible for the attack.

Pelare said that the Regional Special Investigation Task Group was conducting a focused, thorough, and swift investigation relative to the shooting.

According to investigators, at least six suspects, wearing pixelized uniform with long firearms, attacked the area and immediately fled on board two SUVs.

“Subsequently, three getaway vehicles namely, one Mitsubishi Pajero with plate number NQZ 735, one Izuzu pick up color green with plate number GRY 162, and one Mitsubishi Montero color Black with plate number YAP 163 were found abandoned in Brgy Kansumalig, Bayawan City, Negros Oriental,” Pelare said.

“ More or less, 10 suspects were seen fleeing from the scene and are now being pursued by joint security forces,” he said.

