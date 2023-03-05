Central Visayas govs condemn killing of Degamo, 8 others

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The local chief executives in Central Visayas condemned the killing of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo.

Governors in the region said they were shocked and saddened by the ruthless killing of Degamo and eight other individuals, and called for authorities to bring swift justice.

“I am shocked and deeply saddened by the brutal killing of Gov. Roel Degamo, a good friend, dedicated public servant, and fellow governor,” said Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia.

Bohol Gov. Aris Aumentado and Siquijor Gov. Jake Vincent Villa also shared the same calls with Garcia.

“Kusganon natong gikondenar ang gihimong atake kang Governor Degamo ug sa iyang mga kauban. Ang atong pag-ampo nga mahatagan sila og hustisya,” wrote Aumentado in a statement.

“The Province of Siquijor is deeply saddened to learn of the heinous killing of Governor Roel Degamo… May justice be served, we pray,” Villa added.

In the meantime, the governors extended their condolences to Degamo and his security team’s family members, friends, and constituents.

Police have already arrested three suspects while hot pursuit operation continues for seven others believed to be part of the team of gunmen that ambushed and rained bullets upon Degamo, his bodyguards, and officials of the Negros Oriental Provincial Government.

Law enforcers identified two of the three suspects nabbed as former soldiers. They are Joric Labrador, 50, from Cagayan de Oro City; Joven Aber, 42, an ex-army ranger of Barangay Robles in La Castellana, Negros Occidental. The third suspect was identified as Benjie Rodriguez, 45, of Mindanao.

On Saturday morning, March 4, Degamo was entertaining 4Ps beneficiaries and some of his constituents at the entrance of his residence when a group of persons wearing pixelized uniforms and in full battle gear shot the governor several times, hitting him and some civilians in the vicinity.

As of this writing, 14 other individuals who sustained gunshot wounds during the attack are still confined in various hospitals in Negros Oriental.

