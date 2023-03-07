NBI-7 conducts parallel investigation on assassination of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo

By: Wenilyn B. Sabalo - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | March 07,2023 - 01:02 PM
Three of the six suspected gunmen in the killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo are arrested in pursuit operations Sitio Punong, Barangay Cansumalig, Bayawan City, Negros Oriental. The arrest came seven hours after the attack that took place inside the governor’s house. (Contributed photos)

Three of the six suspected gunmen in the killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo are arrested in pursuit operations Sitio Punong, Barangay Cansumalig, Bayawan City, Negros Oriental. The arrest came seven hours after the attack that took place inside the governor’s house. (Contributed photos)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — On the orders of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7), through its district office in Dumaguete City, is conducting a parallel investigation on the assassination of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and the killing of eight civilians on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

NBI-7 Director Rennan Augustus Oliva told CDN Digital in a phone interview on Tuesday, March 7, that he already sent their IT personnel to Pamplona town to secure CCTV footage at the crime scene and in nearby areas.

Oliva said it was still premature to say what may have caused Degamo’s brutal killing and who was behind it.

He said he wanted to wait for the investigation report from their Dumaguety City district office before issuing any statement on the matter.

Pamplona Mayor Janice Degamo said in an earlier interview that the late governor sustained a total of 11 bullet wounds on his body, including his heart.   The bullet wound on his heart was the most fatal.

Janice also shared her belief that politics was behind the assassination of her husband.

Nyrth Christian Degamo, the late governor’s nephew and Board Member of the province’s 2nd district, said that a wealthy individual was behind the well-planned attack.

Gov. Degamo and eight others were killed when armed men barged into his residence in Barangay San Isidro in Pamplona town on Saturday morning, March 4.

The late government was having a “Peoples’ Day” then.  He, together with some Capitol personnel, met with his constituents to attend to their requests for assistance.

READ MORE:

5th suspect in murder of Negros Oriental governor nabbed

One of the suspects in Gov Roel Degamo’s murder killed in firefight with authorities

Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo killed in shooting attack; wife cries for justice

/dcb

 

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: assassination, Cebu Daily News, cebu news, Dumaguete City, NBI-7, Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo, parallel investigation
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.