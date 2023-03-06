Degamo family eyes politics as motive in killing of Negros Oriental governor

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Members of Degamo family are convinced that a wealthy individual was behind the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and eight others on Saturday, March 4.

Nyrth Christian Degamo, the late governor’s nephew and Board Member of the province’s 2nd district, said that politics was a possible motive in the killing.

Nyrth Christian and Carlo Degamo, the governor’s adopted son, both think that the attack was well planned and well funded considering the personalities who were already arrested by law enforcers and the kind of firearms that were recovered from them.

According to Nyrth, this was not the first time that people were killed in their province due to politics. But the earlier killings involved ordinary people who were supporting Governor Degamo.

This time, killers targeted and made sure that they kill the governor.

“Actually, kaning panghitabo nahitabo nani sa past days pa even before elections. Ang difference lang ato, katong mga niagi mga ordinaryong tawo tungod kay kaalyado namo. So mga ingun ana nga butanga, ang mga tawo diri nagpabuta-buta ra or nagpabungol-bungol sa kadtong niagi kay tungod nahadlok gyud….. karon, atoang gobernador sa Negros Oriental, gipatay” Nyrth said.

(Actually, killings were already happening even before the election. The only difference was that ordinary people were killed then because they were allied with us. And because of their fear, people here have learned to keep their silence on these killings. This time, it was the governor of Negros Oriental who was killed.)

But, Nyrth did not say who was responsible for these killings.

Peoples’ Day

Nyrth said it was evident that the killers planned all their moves. They took advantage of the crowd of people at the Degamo residence in Barangay San Isidro in Pamplona town on Saturday morning.

He said that the governor would normally open his home to his constituents, who are in need of help, on Saturdays as he is busy with his responsibilities at the Capitol on weekdays.

On Saturday, Degamo was having his “Peoples’ Day” at his residence when the armed men arrived and fired shots at him. Their bullets also hit some of the people of where with the governor then.

Burial plans

The governor’s wake is now at the Degamo residence in Barangay Junob, Dumaguete City.

Carlo said they are yet to finalize the details of the governor’s burial. But before that, the governor’s body will be brought to the Provincial Capitol for a vigil and public viewing.

Before the governor is laid to rest, Carlo is hoping that law enforcers will already be able to arrest all of the people who are behind his killing.

“Ang amo lang gyud panawagan sa nagbuhat ani, sa mastermind, bali gyud sakita ang inyohang gibuhat namo. Kabalo man ta gyud mismo nga di gyud deserving ni Governor Degamo nga dili ingun anion… Og naa man gani kay konsensya, ipagawas or imong maingnan imong tawo nga gisugo nga paangkunon og kinsa gyud ang nagpaluyo ani,” Carlo said.

(My appeal to the people who did this, to the mastermind, what you did was very painful. We all know that Governor Degamo did not deserve this. If you still have a conscience, tell the people who did this to come out and admit to the crime and identify who is behind this.)

/dcb

