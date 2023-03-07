Carcar eyed as CVIRAA host

CEBU CITY, Philippines—- The Department of Education (DepEd) Region VII office (DepEd-7) is eyeing Carcar City, south Cebu to be the host of the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA).

Tomas Pastor, the Chief Education Supervisor of DepEd-7, told CDN Digital that Carcar City is the top candidate for the resumption of CVIRAA, which wasn’t able to push through with its 2020 edition due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

CVIRAA is the qualifying multi-sporting meet for Region VII or Central Visayas’ delegates for the Palarong Pambansa, which will be held later this year in Marikina City.

According to Pastor, all the covered divisions of Region VII are currently doing its lower meets to determine the final lineup of athletes and teams that will compete in the CVIRAA.

Pastor said the CVIRAA will held on April 24 to 28.

“[Our] initial plan is Carcar City Division. We already have the approval of the superintendent, but still we need to talk with the local executives of Carcar City,” Pastor said.

Top-notch sports complex

If it pushes through, this will be Carcar City’s first time to host the regional meet. It will also be a fitting way to showcase its newest sports complex that was launched in 2021.

Carcar City’s sports complex is considered a local gem because of its top-notch facilities, including its eight-lane rubberized oval which meets national standards.

The entire sports complex spans over five hectares, with the entire oval covering about 1.3 hectares.

Besides the oval, the sports facility has its own Olympic-sized swimming pool, a soccer field, grandstand, and a diving pool.

Meanwhile, Pastor said that CVIRAA’s respective divisions are busy conducting their own meets to complete the line-up before the deadline.

“We have lower meets such as intramurals, district, and division meets, these are ongoing. We conduct these on weekends because we aren’t allowed on weekdays because we have an order to double the learnings during classes,” said Pastor.

“The regional office is waiting for the winners of these competitions, to prepare for the CVIRAA.”

Pastor also said they might tap the neighboring LGUs of Carcar City such as the City of Naga, which is a many time host of CVIRAA, and San Fernando as potential co-hosts of the meet in terms of playing venues and billeting quarters for the student athletes.

