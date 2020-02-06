CVIRAA meet may still happen

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Perennial champions, Cebu City Niños, are advised to continue their training for the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Meet despite the regional meet’s postponement.

“The CVIRAA meet hasn’t been totally cancelled. It will be rescheduled to a later date,” said Francis Ramirez, division sports officer of the Department of Education (DepEd) Cebu City division.

Last February 4, 2020, DepEd-7 issued a memorandum calling for the suspension of all national activities for the month of February that involve learners and teachers amidst the novel coronavirus (nCoV) scare.

The memorandum was issued following a meeting of the DepEd ManCom on Tuesday morning, February 4, 2020.

The CVIRAA Meet, which is a week-long, multi-sporting event, serves as the selection event for Central Visayas representatives to the Palarong Pambansa slated for the end of April in Marikina City.

The CVIRAA Meet was supposed to be held in Dumaguete City from February 22 to 29.

Ramirez pointed out that the memo had only mentioned activities for the month of February.

Thus, if the nCoV situation becomes better, they may be able to still hold the regional meet by March, which could still give the delegations time to train for the Palarong Pambansa which has not been cancelled by the DepEd Central Office.

According to Ramirez, they will be having a meeting on February 13 wherein DepEd Cebu CitySchools Division Superintendent Rhea Mar Angtud, will be discussing their participation to the CVIRAA Meet.

Ramirez said that Angtud would probably be able to give an update as to the new schedule after another ManCom meeting.

DepEd has assured that it is closely monitoring the nCoV problem and will immediately issue an update if the suspension will be extended or lifted.

Although the memo had also stated that crowding of learners should be avoided thus “flag raising ceremonies must be done in the respective classrooms,” Ramirez said that continuing to train will not involve a crowd as training will be done per sport. /bmjo