BFP-7 records 974 fire incidents in 2022

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Bureau of Fire Protection in Central Visayas (BFP-7) has recorded a “slight increase” in the number of fires that were reported in the region in 2022.

Supt. Raul Bustaliño, chief of the Operations Division of the BFP-7, said the lifting of pandemic restrictions was a major consideration in the increase because people were already able to do their “normal activities.”

In 2022, BFP-7 logged 974 fire incidents in Central Visayas as compared to the 927 that were reported in 2021.

“Ni-increase gamay tungod kay lagi nibalik na g’yod ta sa atong mga normal nga activities. Naay usahay ang atong mga electrical systems di nato ma off. atong mga charger di nato ma unplugged, so isa sad na sa mga contributory g’yod no nga maka create g’yod na siya og sunog,” he said during a media forum on Tuesday.

(There is a slight increase in the number of fires now that we are able to do our normal activities. There are instances that we forget to turn off our electrical systems. Our chargers are left unplugged, this is one of the common causes of fires.)

Bustaliño said most fire result from electrical misuse and the overloading of electrical connections.

There are also cases of arson, he added.

In order to prevent the occurrence of fire, especially in commercial establishments, Bustaliño is reminding building owners to ensure compliance with provisions of the Fire Code of the Philippines on the installation of fire detection alarm and automatic sprinkler system.

“The fire extinguisher is just one of the line of defense sa building, but then ang pinakadako nga mo play og role ana ang kanang mga sprinkler system nga naka install. From time to time ang BFP, amo na siyang gisubjected to semi-annual inspection,” he said.

(The installation of fire extinguishers is just one of the line of defense in a building, but the installation of a sprinkler system also plays a vital role. BFP would conduct a semi-annual inspection to check compliance with the law.)

Meanwhile, BFP-7 will host the 2nd National Fire Olympics that will be held at the South Road Properties (SRP) from March 16-17, 2023.

The gathering is one of the activities in celebration of the Fire Prevention Month.

Bustaliño said that while BFP-7 is the venue host for the national gathering, their National Directorate for Operations will lead and supervise all of the activities during the two-day event, including the provision of umpires.

The gathering will be participated by firefighters coming from 17 regions, who will compete in various fire prevention-related activities.

The event is also open to the public.

The last national fire olympics was held in Davao, Region 11.

RELATED STORIES

Guadalupe fire: Senior citizen dies due to cardiac arrest

National Fire Olympics to be held in Cebu City for the first time this March

BFP-7 bags awards in National Fire Olympics 2022

/dcb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP