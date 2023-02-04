National Fire Olympics to be held in Cebu City for the first time this March

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The National Fire Olympics will be held in Cebu City for the first time this March.

Senior Fire Officer 2 (SFO2) Wendell Villanueva, information officer of the Cebu City Fire Station, said the annual gathering organized by the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) is tentatively scheduled on March 14 to 17, 2023.

This early, Villanueva said, they are already starting their preparations for the hosting of the activity that is expected to bring over a thousand firefighters, fire volunteers and fire brigade personnel coming from the different parts of the country.

During the gathering, participants will compete in various challenges that will be held at the South Road Properties (SRP).

“Usually, adto ni sa kaulohan unya last year kay sa Davao… Mo dagsa atoang mga bisita, mga contingents from [the] different, regions so atoa silang pangitaan og kapuy-an nila,” Villanueva said.

READ: BFP-7 bags awards in National Fire Olympics 2022

Last year, when the National Fire Olympics was held in Davao City from August 13 to 15, 2022, BFP-7 participants joined and won various awards in different categories that included Musiklaban, Fireground Search and Rescue Challenge, and Search and Rescue Attack (SARA).

Aside from winning the championship trophy in Musiklaban, BFP-7s ‘The Firewalls Band’ also won the best in keyboards and lead guitar special awards and the band of the crowd award.

The National Fire Olympics is an annual event that allows BFP personnel to showcase their firefighting skills and other talents.

/dcb

