BFP-7 bags awards in National Fire Olympics 2022

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Personnel of the Bureau of Fire Protection in Central Visayas (BFP-7) bagged several awards during the recently concluded National Fire Olympics 2022 in Davao City.

BFP-7 topped three out of four activities in the Fire Olympics held on August 13 to 15, 2022. BFP-7 logged wins in the Bands Musiklaban, Fireground Search and Rescue Challenge, and Search and Rescue Attack (SARA).

BFP-7’s The Firewalls Band was the champion for the BFP Band Muziklaban. The team also won the best in keyboards and lead guitar special awards. This was also recognized as the band of the crowd.

In its FB post, Toledo City Fire Station also extended warm congratulatory messages to their personnel, FO1 April Rey Pongase, for winning the best Lead Guitarist. FO1 Christopher Labajo from this station also participated in this activity as the band’s bass guitarist.

In the second event, BFP-7 participants won 2nd place in the Fireground Search and Rescue Challenge. The team is composed of 4 female players and one female, who acted as the victim.

Further, a team composed of 5 men and one male victim was also hailed as the 3rd placer for the Search and Rescue Attack.

Overall, Region 7 placed first among 17 participating regions in this activity.

/bmjo

READ: BFP awards ‘Modern Day’ heroes

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

Sign me up