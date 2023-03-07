Guadalupe fire: Senior citizen dies due to cardiac arrest

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A senior citizen reportedly died during the fire that destroyed P3.6 million worth of property in Sitio Upper Eyha in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City, on Tuesday morning, March 7, 2023.

FO3 Emerson Arceo, investigator-on-case, in a report, said seven houses were totally burned in the Guadalupe fire, while two others were partially burned, affecting 11 families or 48 individuals.

The investigator also said in an interview that a 63-year-old female senior citizen died due to cardiac arrest during the fire. The fatality was identified as Fe Gabutan.

She was said to have been brought to a hospital but died there.

Fire authorities are still investigating on the cause of the fire, but the fire alarm was first reported in a house owned Christopher Gabutan.

The first alarm was reported at 11:25 a.m. It was declared fire under control at 11:37 a.m. and fire out at 11:45 a.m.

A total of 48 firetrucks responded to the fire scene.

The fire happened in a month the fire bureau is celebrating Fire Prevention Month.

