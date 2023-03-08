Magis Eagles’ Jared Bahay leads NBTC All-Star cast

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Reigning Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) high school MVP Jared Bahay leads the National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) All-Star cast for the upcoming national finals’ all-star game on March 15-19, 2023, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Manila.

Bahay led the the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles rule the Cesafi high school competition.

Bahay and the rest of the Magis Eagles will compete in the NBTC National Finals along with 23 other teams from around the country, including teams from the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) and the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

Besides Bahay, another Cebuano cager, Reinhard Jumamoy, a former University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors standout, also made it to the NBTC All-Star at the No. 3 spot. Jumamoy now plays under Nazareth School-National University (NSNU).

Bahay’s teammate, Raffy Celis, who wasn’t able to play in their title-winning campaign in the Cesafi last December, also made it to the all-star list.

The rest of the all-star cast of the NBTC National Finals are Luis Pablo (La Salle Green Hills), Andy Gemao (Letran), Seven Gagate (LSGH), Kristian Porter (Ateneo) Rhyle Melencio (De La Salle Zobel), Matthew Rubico (Lyceum of the Philippines University), Peter Rosillo (Adamson University), Chris Hubilla (San Beda), Amiel Acido (Perpetual), Lebron Nieto (Ateneo), Janrey Pasaol (FEU), Kobe Demisana ( University of the Philippines Integrated School), SJ Moore (Arellano), Titing Manalili (Letran), RJ Colonia (NSNU), Kieffer Alas (DLSZ), Mark Llemit (UST), Andrei Dungo (San Beda), Veejay Pre (Far Eastern University), Mat Edding (Adamson), and Jonas Napalang (UPIS).

/bmjo

