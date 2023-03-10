LCPO conducts threat assessment of city’s VIPs

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) has already conducted a threat assessment of all “very important persons” (VIPs) in the city.

This was confirmed by Police Colonel Elmer Lim, city director of LCPO.

Lim said that among the VIPs that they assessed were Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, Congresswoman Cindi King-Chan, Vice-mayor Celedonio Sitoy, and city councilors.

The threat assessment was conducted several days after the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

“Humana no atong conduct pod sa threat assessment, not only to the mayor but including sa atong congresswoman, ang iyang wife, ug ang mga city councilors,” Lim said.

During the assessment, Lim said that they will determine whether a certain VIP has an existing threat and if it is necessary for them to deploy close-in aid for the security of that VIP.

He added that he also personally offered the mayor additional aid for his security.

The LCPO, however, refused to mention how many security aids the mayor currently has.

Aside from police personnel, the mayor also has civilian security that go with him. /rcg

