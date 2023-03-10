LCPO conducts threat assessment of city’s VIPs

By: Futch Anthony Inso - CDN Digital Correspondent | March 10,2023 - 06:20 AM
Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard "Ahong" Chan says megaprojects will be implemented this year. | Futch Anthony Inso

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) has already conducted a threat assessment of all “very important persons” (VIPs) in the city.

This was confirmed by Police Colonel Elmer Lim, city director of LCPO.

Lim said that among the VIPs that they assessed were Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, Congresswoman Cindi King-Chan, Vice-mayor Celedonio Sitoy, and city councilors.

The threat assessment was conducted several days after the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

“Humana no atong conduct pod sa threat assessment, not only to the mayor but including sa atong congresswoman, ang iyang wife, ug ang mga city councilors,” Lim said.

During the assessment, Lim said that they will determine whether a certain VIP has an existing threat and if it is necessary for them to deploy close-in aid for the security of that VIP.

He added that he also personally offered the mayor additional aid for his security.

The LCPO, however, refused to mention how many security aids the mayor currently has.

Aside from police personnel, the mayor also has civilian security that go with him.   /rcg

ALSO READ: 

Bomb threat at Lapu-Lapu resort hotel just a hoax

More illegal drugs confiscated by Lapu police in 2022

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cebu‬, Cebu Daily News, Cindi Chan, Lapu-Lapu City, LCPO, Mayor Chan, Roel Degamo, Threats, VIPs
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.