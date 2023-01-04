More illegal drugs confiscated by Lapu police in 2022

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) said it confiscated P319 million worth of illegal drugs in 2022.

This was confirmed by Police Colonel Elmer Lim, city director of LCPO.

Lim said that they have confiscated more than 47,000 grams of illegal drugs, which is higher compared to more than 19,000 grams of illegal drugs confiscated in 2021.

He added that they also conducted 383 anti-drug operations last year and apprehended a total of 508 drug personalities, with 33 high value individuals.

Meanwhile, for illegal gambling activities, LCPO was able to apprehend 630 individuals last year and confiscated a total of more than P80,000 bet money.

Lim said that most of them were involved in illegal swertres game and “hantak.”

LCPO has also apprehended 499 wanted persons and has conducted 131 “Oplan Katok” operations, an operation against loose firearms.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Mayor Chan awards 11 Lapu cops for successful drug bust