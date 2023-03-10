Driver killed by own truck in Cebu City

truck driver killed

This is the site where a truck driver was killed in Sitio Tagutongan, Barangay Suba, Cebu City on Friday dawn, March 10, 2023. CDN Digital photo | Paul Lauro

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A truck driver was killed when he was ran over by his own truck on Friday dawn, March 10, 2023, in Sitio Tagutongan, Barangay Suba, Cebu City.

Police Staff Sergeant Leigh Vincent Gonzalve, investigator of the accident in a report, identified the driver as Gregorio Bores, 56 years old, from Barangay San Roque, Cebu City. He was driving a truck carrying fish for transport.

According to Gonzalve, witnesses told him that the victim jumped from his truck when it suddenly moved after starting the engine.   He believes the gear was engaged in first gear when he turned on the ignition, which made the truck run upon starting. 

“Na rattle siguro ni sya, nilayat. Na tumba ni siya kay murag lisud ang kilid didto murag slide ba. So didto siya natumba. Unfortunately, naigo gyud iyang ulo sa ligid,” Gonzalve  said in an interview. 

(I think he got rattled, so he jumped. Then he fell because it was slippery at that part of the road. Unfortunately, his head got ran over by the truck’s tire.) 

The wayward truck also hit a motorcycle, an e-bike, and a fence of a house.

