Dianne Padillo, Cebu City’s bet for Miss Universe PH 2023, gets City Council’s support

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Dianne Padillo secured support from the Cebu City government as she represents the city in the prestigious Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) 2023.

With an approved resolution sponsored by Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, the council commended the 27-year-old Padillo for being among the official top 40 candidates of the MUP 2023 and pledged financial support for her MUP quest.

Padillo, from Barangay Sambag 1, Cebu City, visited the city council during its regular session last Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

Padillo, a Binibining Cebu 2018 finalist, is also an incumbent public servant as she is the Sangguniang Kabataan Chairperson of Sambag 1.

Over the years, Binibining Cebu produced several beauty queens that won the MUP title and represented the country in the Miss Universe pageants.

“It is but appropriate to recognize Ms. Padillo’s effort and hard work, in order to encourage the youth to perform competitively in national and international pageants which promote relevant advocacies on education, environment, gender equality, and sports,” Garcia’s resolution reads.

The Miss Universe coronation night will be held in El Salvador later this year.

