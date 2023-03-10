Visayan Electric now ISO certified for Asset Management

True to its commitment to constantly improve to better serve its customers, Visayan Electric has obtained the ISO 55001:2014 certification for integrating asset management in its systems operations.

The ISO 55001:2014 is an internationally recognized certification awarded by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) to companies/organizations that performs excellent asset management in its daily operations. Visayan Electric underwent a rigorous audit conducted by DQS Certification Philippines, an external certifying body, thoroughly examining the company’s processes and operations, both internal and external.

“Visayan Electric Co., Inc. has fully met the international requirements of the Global Certification of Compliance program and complies with ISO 55001:2014 (Asset Management),” reads the certificate signed by DQS CFS GmbH German Association for Sustainability Managing Director Guido Eggers.

Engr. Mark Anthony Kindica, Head of Engineering Operations for Visayan Electric, said the Asset Management System ensures three things: that the company meets the strategic objectives in delivering quality, reliable power in an environmentally compliant and sustainable manner without compromising everyone’s health and safety; optimization of the overall economic return on the investments; and reduction of cost-related risks.

“This certification displays that we are responsible managers of our assets having been certified with the world’s leading standard for asset management,” said Engr. Wilheim Janssen Go, Visayan Electric’s Substation and Electrical Equipment Head. “And since we’ve been implementing the standard internally, it means breaking down departmental silos, encouraging employees to work together and providing an opportunity to deliver a more consistent service to our customers,” he added.

The recent certification is an addition to the list of ISO certifications that Visayan Electric has secured over the last several years. This includes ISO 9001:2015 – Quality Management System (QMS), ISO 14001:2015 – Environmental Management (EM), and ISO 45001:2018 – Occupational Health and Safety Management (OHS).

“This achievement enforces our vision of becoming a world class electric company and allows us to stay true to our mission of providing the highest quality and reliable service that meets global standards to the communities we serve,” said Visayan Electric President and COO, Engr. Raul C. Lucero.

Visayan Electric is the second largest privately-owned electric utilities provider in the country in terms of customer size and annual kWh sales. It serves the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Talisay and Naga, and the four municipalities of the greater part of Metro Cebu – Liloan, Consolacion, Minglanilla and San Fernando.

