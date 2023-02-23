Applying for an electricity connection? Here’s how you can do it at VECO

Are you moving into a new home? Or are you setting up a commercial space for your small business? Maybe you’re planning to hold events like concerts or parties? All of these things will require electricity, and you will need to apply for a service connection with your area’s utility company to get that.

If you reside in the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Talisay, and Naga or Metro Cebu’s municipalities Liloan, Consolacion, Minglanilla, and San Fernando, the country’s second-largest electric utility Visayan Electric Company (formerly known as VECO) is here to power up your home, establishment, or event with its reliable service in the area.

Visayan Electric Company has full service centers that are open from Mondays to Saturdays, 9 AM to 6 PM.

To apply for an electricity connection with Visayan Electric Company, check out these seven simple steps below.

Step 1: Get an electrical permit

To start the process, you must apply for an Electrical permit from the Office of the Building Official or OBO.

The OBO is the city government’s implementing arm for administrating and enforcing laws and ordinances related to the safety of buildings and structures. This includes whether they are following the National Building Code of the Philippines, as well as the minimum standards and requirements for construction, occupancy, maintenance, and more.

To know more about getting an Electrical permit, simply visit the nearest OBO office in your area. After obtaining your permit, you must submit it to Visayan Electric Company to officially begin your service application.

Step 2: Prepare a standard metering setup

Once you have obtained and submitted an Electrical permit, you can now hire an electrician or electrical engineer to prepare your building or household’s standard metering setup. Take note that Visayan Electric Company will inspect your setup and it must pass the company’s metering standard in order to be approved.

To help you plan your budget, the average electrician fee ranges from P5,000 to P10,000. This usually already covers labor and some basic materials.

Step 3: Secure requirements

Following your standard metering setup’s approval, you will need to secure and submit the necessary documents to complete your application. These documents depend on who or what the service account will be registered under, as well as whether the applicant owns, rents, or is an authorized occupant of the building or premises set to be energized.

Some examples of necessary requirements include proof of ownership, valid ID, and authorization letters.

Step 4: Endorse your application

Next, you must endorse your application for service connection in any Visayan Electric service center. You can also opt for an online mobile application, which will be facilitated by hired electricians.

Visayan Electric Company has full service centers that are open from Mondays to Saturdays, 9 AM to 6 PM, in the following locations:

Second floor, West Strip, Parkmall, Mandaue City

One Pavilion Mall, Banawa, Cebu City

South Extension Office, Talisay Tabunok

Glajj Building Office, Lamac Consolacion

Piazza Elesia, Talamban, Cebu City

Step 5: Bill deposit payment

After accomplishing the previous step, you must pay a bill deposit equivalent to the estimated billing for one month. This will be computed based on the load that is scheduled and submitted by the consumer.

Step 6: Metered service contract

You are then required to sign a metered service contract with Visayan Electric Company as legally binding proof that you agree to the company’s terms and conditions for providing electrical services.

Step 7: Ready for energization

Once all of the requirements are submitted and completed, your establishment or premises are now ready for energization. This process takes approximately two to three working days after your payment.

For your convenience, you can sign up for Visayan Electric Company’s supplemental digital service, eBillTxt, to receive your monthly utility bill straight to your mobile phone via SMS. You can also pay your Visayan Electric bills online through e-payment options and enjoy a hassle-free consumer experience.

Read more:

MobileAP 101: A handy guide to using Visayan Electric Company’s e-billing app

Everything you need to know about VECO’s eBillTxt