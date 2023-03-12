Fire razes ‘abandoned’ house in Liloan, Cebu

By: Paul Lauro - CDNDigital Correspondent | March 12,2023 - 08:34 AM
Photo of the Liloan fire for story: Fire razes 'abandoned' house in Liloan, Cebu

A Saturday night fire razes an abandoned house in Barangay Yati in Liloan, Cebu. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Fire broke out in an ‘abandoned’ house in Purok Tugas, Sitio Pagutlan in Barangay Yati in Liloan town late night on Saturday, March 11.

In a report, PMAJ Welther Grapa of the Liloan Police Station said that the fire affected a structure owned by Loida Cabahug, a widow who is currently in Ormoc City.

Grapa said the cause of the fire is still being investigated by personnel of the Municipal Fire Station.

Quoting the outcome of their initial investigation, Grapa said that the fire broke out at about 11:20 p.m. on Saturday.

It was put out at about 11:55 p.m., Grapa added.

Fire investigators continue to determine the cause of the fire as of this writing.

Read Next

