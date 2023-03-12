Fire razes ‘abandoned’ house in Liloan, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Fire broke out in an ‘abandoned’ house in Purok Tugas, Sitio Pagutlan in Barangay Yati in Liloan town late night on Saturday, March 11.

In a report, PMAJ Welther Grapa of the Liloan Police Station said that the fire affected a structure owned by Loida Cabahug, a widow who is currently in Ormoc City.

Grapa said the cause of the fire is still being investigated by personnel of the Municipal Fire Station.

Quoting the outcome of their initial investigation, Grapa said that the fire broke out at about 11:20 p.m. on Saturday.

It was put out at about 11:55 p.m., Grapa added.

Fire investigators continue to determine the cause of the fire as of this writing.

RELATED STORIES

Electrical mishap possible cause of P175M warehouse fire in Liloan, Cebu

Fire destroys luxury yacht in Liloan

/dcb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP