6 of Teves’ associates in police custody — PNP

MANILA, Philippines — Associates of Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. are currently under police custody, said Philippine National Police (PNP) Spokesperson Jean Fajardo on Saturday.

They were taken into custody in relation to the 2019 killings that Teves had been tagged in. On Friday, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and other groups raided the houses of Teves in search of loose firearms.

“Lahat-lahat po, ay anim po ang nasa custody ng CIDG,” said Fajardo.

(All in all, six are under the custody of the CIDG.)

According to Fajardo, the six under custody are close associates of Teves.

“They are close associates of Congressman Teves, yung anim po. Yung isa doon is kasama doon sa kasong i-finile ng CIDG relating doon sa 2019 murder, then yung isa doon yung security guard na nagbabantay doon sa property, and then rest mga close associates dito,” said Fajardo.

(They are close associates of Congressman Teves, the six of them. One of them is included in the case filed by the CIDG relating to the 2019 murder, then one of them was a security guard that was patrolling the property, and the rest of them were close associates here.)

Meanwhile, four people involved are considered at large including Teves, who is reportedly in the United States.

Fajardo said that police raided three of Teves’ houses, as well as two others belonging to his secretary and close associates.

The evidence found during the raid was as follows: 10 short firearms, six rifles, 19 long magazines, several pieces of ammunition, a rifle scope, three hand grenades, and gun holsters.

The raids are not connected to the killing Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo and eight other people, despite allegations that Teves was involved.

RELATED STORIES

Authorities raid houses of Rep. Teves due to loose firearms

Teves tagged as alleged mastermind in Degamo slay

CIDG on Bayawan raid: 15 firearms, explosives seized in houses of Rep. Teves, 2 ‘relatives’

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP