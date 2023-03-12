Mayor Cabaron taps Cesafi for cash-rich hoops tourney in Moalboal

MOALBOAL, Cebu — Basketball fans in Southern Cebu will be in for a treat as Moalboal hosts a cash-rich inter-collegiate basketball tournament for six members of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) this summer.

The inter-collegiate tournament, the first that Moalboal will be hosting, was finalized after an online meeting by Mayor Inocentes “Titing” Cabaron with Cesafi officials led by long-time commissioner Felix Tiukinhoy and deputy commissioners Danny Duran, Atty. Boyet Velez.

Mayor Titing was joined by Josal Balicoco and Vivencio Delgado, key members of the town’s sports committee.

During the meeting, Moalboal formally invited Cesafi-member schools for the 1st Mayor Inocentes Cabaron Inter-Collegiate Invitational, which will offer a cool P200,000 to the champion team.

The losing finalist will get P150,000, while the third placer will take home P100,000. The fourth placer will receive P50,000, while the two eliminated teams will settle for the consolation prize of P20,000 each.

Tiukinhoy said the tournament will be sanctioned by Cesafi and will be played under its rules to make sure the teams will take it seriously which means players who get thrown out will have to pay a P5,000 fine and penalties may be carried over the regular season.

“We just want to make sure our residents will enjoy quality basketball,” said Cabaron.

The basketball tournament is the latest in a series of sports events initiated by Mayor Titing for this year’s fiesta and is the second done in collaboration with Cesafi.

Moalboal will also hold a Mobile Legends tournament, which offers P20,000 to the champion, to be supervised by Ryan Abarquez Balbuena, the tournament director of the Cesafi eSports events.

The town which is noted for its white sand beaches and world-class dive sites will also have a chess tournament for kiddies and locals, an arnis event, a dayondayon volleyball tournament, and a pro boxing event. /rcg

