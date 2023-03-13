Shooting in Borbon: Two men wounded in attack

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least two men sustained gunshot wounds when a shooting incident occurred in Borbon town in northern Cebu last Sunday, March 12.

Police in Borbon confirmed arresting a 38-year-old man accused of firing his gun unprovoked past 7 p.m. on Sunday.

During a hot pursuit operation, law enforcers caught the suspect, identified as Noel Soronio, in the neighboring town of Tabogon, said Police Captain Derrick Inot, Borbon Police Station chief.

Inot confirmed that one of the victims happened to be the suspect’s uncle. Noel Soronio allegedly shot Amando Soronio, 49; and Raymund Monares, 33, around 7 p.m. in Barangay Tagnucan, Borbon before reportedly fleeing the scene.

Both victims survived the attack, and are now recuperating at a hospital.

Police also recovered a .38 caliber revolver with two bullets, and a motorcycle believed to be the suspect’s getaway vehicle.

Noel Soronio was detained at the Borbon Police Station pending the filing of Double Frustrated Homicide charges against him while investigators continued to determine the motive behind the shooting.

Borbon is a fourth-class municipality located approximately 77 kilometers northeast of Cebu City.

