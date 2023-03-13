Motorcycle driver avoids small pothole in Talisay, slams into another motorcycle; two hurt

Another motorcycle accident in Cebu City also leaves two injured

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A motorcycle driver who tried to avoid a small pothole on the road, swerved to the opposite lane, and crashed instead into another motorcycle traveling on that side of the road in Barangay Lagtang, Talisay City at nearly 6 a.m. this morning, March 13.

The collision, which happened at 5:55 a.m., slightly injured a 23-year-old Mark Angelo Sebal, a college student, and his backrider Jordanette Tumabini, 21, of Lapu-Lapu City.

Tumabini, who is temporarily staying in Barangay Jaclupan, Talisay City, is believed to have suffered a fracture in her leg.

That is according to one of the emergency responders, who brought her and the driver to the hospital.

Jimmy Fernandez, a construction worker from Loay, Toledo City, and who is the driver of the motorcycle that crashed into Sebal’ motorcycle, was later brought to the Talisay City Police Station for further investigation.

Kinasang-an accident

An hour earlier, another road accident happened also involving two motorcycles in Kinasang-an, Pardo, Cebu City.

The motorcycle collision left two persons injured — the driver of the other motorcycle Jean Steven Cerina and his backrider Chelsea Malazarte.

Both were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

According to Police Staff Sergeant Lito Busalan of the Traffic Enforcement Unit of the Cebu City Police Office in an interview, that the two motorcycles involved in the accident were traveling in the same direction.

Busalan said initial investigation showed that the leading motorcycle driven by Odelon Legarde, 40, suddenly slowed down as he planned to make a right turn.

Cerina noticed this a little late because he claimed that Legarde did not signal that he wanted to make a right turn.

A claim that Legarde disputed.

Cerina found it too late to stop after Legarde slowed down, and his motorcycle collided with Legarde’s motorcycle.

The collision threw Cerina and his backrider Malazarte to the ground causing them injuries.

Those injured were brought to the hospital for treatment while the other driver, Legarde, was brought to the Pardo Police Station for further investigation.

