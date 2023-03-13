3-month-old baby found in abandoned multicab in Labangon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Cebu City are now tracing the identities of the people who left a three-month-old baby in an abandoned vehicle in Brgy. Labangon.

Authorities confirmed finding a female infant inside a multicab in Sitio Capucolan, Barangay Labangon, Cebu City last Sunday evening, March 12.

Social workers from the Department of Social Welfare Services (DSWS) immediately rushed the baby to the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) to determine her health condition.

Fortunately, the baby was healthy, authorities said. She is now under the custody of an orphanage in South Road Properties (SRP).

In the meantime, police at the Punta Princesa Police Station (Station 10) has conducted an investigation to identify the individuals who left the infant in the area.



