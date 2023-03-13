3-month-old baby found in abandoned multicab in Labangon
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Cebu City are now tracing the identities of the people who left a three-month-old baby in an abandoned vehicle in Brgy. Labangon.
Authorities confirmed finding a female infant inside a multicab in Sitio Capucolan, Barangay Labangon, Cebu City last Sunday evening, March 12.
Social workers from the Department of Social Welfare Services (DSWS) immediately rushed the baby to the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) to determine her health condition.
Fortunately, the baby was healthy, authorities said. She is now under the custody of an orphanage in South Road Properties (SRP).
In the meantime, police at the Punta Princesa Police Station (Station 10) has conducted an investigation to identify the individuals who left the infant in the area.
RELATED STORIES
2 infants left alone, die in Pampanga fire
7 minors, including infant, rescued from ‘cybersex den’ in Cebu City
Newborn baby found in Quezon cemetery
/dbs
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.