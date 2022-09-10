2 infants left alone, die in Pampanga fire

MABALACAT CITY, Pampanga — Two infants died before dawn on Thursday, September 8, from suffocation and third-degree burns after their house was engulfed in flames in Dau village in this city.

Senior Fire Officer 1 Aries Villanueva, the investigator, said the fatalities were a 3-month-old girl and a 1-year-old boy.

“When we interviewed the children’s parents, they told us that they left their house before the fire broke out to buy milk,” Villanueva told the Inquirer.

Villanueva, who did not disclose the names of the victims, said the cause of the fire had yet to be determined, as they have not concluded their investigation.

He said the fire started around 3:50 a.m. and lasted for more than 10 minutes. The damage was placed at P60,000.

Villanueva said the two infants were brought to a nearby private hospital but were declared dead on arrival.

“Adults should not leave kids alone, especially if they are still unable to escape from danger, like fire, by themselves. If adults must leave their young ones, they should at least ask someone to look after them,” Villanueva said.

RELATED STORIES

Police, fire investigators puzzled over minor’s death in Asturias fire

Lapu-Lapu fire: 10-year-old girl dies after she was trapped inside burning house

1 dead, 3 injured as fire hits ship off the coasts of Talisay City