Batch 2009, 1997 still unbeaten in Don Bosco Alumni hoop wars 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Batch 2009 and Batch 1997 continued their winning ways in the Don Bosco Cebu Alumni Basketball League 2023 as they remained unbeaten after chalking up victories over the weekend at the Don Bosco Gym in Punta Princesa.

Batch 2009 and Batch 1997 both have six wins in Division 2 and 1, respectively, to take the lead in the ongoing tournament.

Batch 2009 defeated Batch 2010, 80-75, in division 2 last Saturday, March 11, 2023, while Batch 1997 beat Batch 1995, 84-79, in Division 1 on Sunday evening, March 12.

John Velasco led Batch 2009 with 25 points, while Lorenz Belcina and Marion Bollozos added 13 each for the winning squad.

Batch 2010 dropped to a 0-6 (win-loss) record despite Kyle Esbra’s spectacular 39-point outing.

Meanwhile, Batch 1997 was led by Giovanni Canceco and Chrissar Llegunas, who had 29 and 25 points, respectively. Junjun Llenes added 11.

Lito Navarro had 27 points in Batch 1995’s losing efforts.

In the other Division 2 action, Batch 2007 narrowly escaped Batch 2008, 75-73, while Batch 2011 improved to a 4-2 record after beating Batch 2005, 72-55. Also, Batch 2006 routed Batch 2004, 79-58, to improve to a 5-1 record, while the latter dropped to a 2-4 slate.

In Division 3, Batch 2017 and Batch 2018-A now each have 5-1 records after beating their respective foes.

Batch 2017 edged Batch 2018-B, 75-66, Batch 2018-A beat Batch 2020, 66-58. Also, Batch 2014 defeated Batch 2019, 70-66, while Batch 2015 bested Batch 2016, 68-65.

In the other division 1 games, Batch 1999 nipped Batch 1998, 52-44, while Batch 1994 edged Batch 2003, 69-52, and Batch 1996 won over Batch 2001 by a hairline, 46-44.

