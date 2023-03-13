Apothecare Pharmacy, Rygian Carwash score first win in MCBL Season 8

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Apothecare Pharmacy and Rygian Carwash entered the winning column after trouncing their respective foes in their respective divisions of Sunday evening’s Metro Cebu Basketball League (MCBL) Season 8, at the Benedicto College gymnasium in Mandaue City.

Apothecare Pharmacy beat Blinky Dental Clinic 87-78, while Rygian Carwash edged Structure Wizards, 76-66.

Apothecare Pharmacy tallied their first win in Group A behind Jefferson Dutallas and Khent Rudinas’ 23 and 22 points, respectively. They earned their first win in two games in Group A.

Meanwhile, Blinky Dental Clinic’s Cielito Gelasque had 21 points, while Jimmy Ople Jr. and Jerson Auguis each scored 13 points in their losing efforts.

In Group B, Rygian Carwash earned their first win in two games after Jhon Matthew Belocura and Jeszir Sison each unloaded 15 points for the team.

Chris Jay Jagna and Felix Ramos scored 14 points each as Structure Wizards dropped to a 0-2 (win-loss) record.

The other games in the MCBL saw Strato Builders beating Wild Brothers, 63-50, in Group C. JIPH Hotshots nipping Bakersfield, 80-77, in Group B, and Coco + Maco defeating Lady MarGhot Islanders, 69-61, in Group A. All three winning teams improved to 2-0 records.

RELATED STORIES

Prayboys, Impextic log first wins in MPBA Summer Cup

Batch 2009, 1997 still unbeaten in Don Bosco Alumni hoop wars

Paul Lee pleased after giving fans competitive PBA All-Star Game

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP