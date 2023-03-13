Prayboys, Impextic log first wins in MPBA Summer Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Prayboys and Impextic Tech Support finally logged wins in the Mandaue’s Pride Basketball Association (MPBA) Summer Cup on Sunday evening, March 12, 2023, at the Cebu Port Authority Gym.

Prayboys routed Boleros, 101-80, while Impextic crushed Barrio Dos, 105-90.

Nelson Caballero exploded for 41 points to lead Prayboys to their first win of the PBA Summer Cup, which is being participated by 23 other teams.

Jay-r Dela Pena, Renren Sasan, and Ashley Villardar aided Caballero with their double-digit output. Dela Pena and Sasan each scored 13 points, while VIllardar chipped in 12 points.

Ryan Gabucan unloaded 20 points, while Jojo Baliong had 10, but this wasn’t weren’t enough to lift Boleros against Prayboys.

Meanwhile, James Pardela erupted for 23 points to help Impextic win over Barrio Dos.

Adrian Panangin and Jet Ley Minoza each scored 14 points for Impextic, while Edsun Tabar had 11 and Dave Anasco had 10 for the winning squad.

In the another game over the weekend, Yez Travel and Tours clobbered Lawisanon Ballers, 94-69, behind Adrian Kyle Apas’ 17-point outing.

Also, Artera Builders beat DC Abay-Abay, 70-63, and Z & A-JD Customs Brokerage edged Crocs, 86-73.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Batch 2009, 1997 still unbeaten in Don Bosco Alumni hoop wars

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP