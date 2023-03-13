‘Pants option’ for female students sought in Senate

MANILA, Philippines — Female students will no longer be required to wear a skirt as school uniform if a bill lodged in the Senate is passed into law.

Senator Raffy Tulfo recently filed Senate Bill No. 1986, “promoting gender-neutral uniforms in schools, colleges and universities.”

The measure is also proposed to be called as the “Pants for Her Act.”

“The convenience of wearing pants or trousers should be available for all. Women should not be restricted to wearing skirts as their choice of uniform in schools, colleges, or universities,” the bill reads.

The bill thus proposed that all schools, colleges, and universities should provide female students “a pants option for their uniform, in addition to the traditional skirt.”

Tulfo underscored the importance of providing gender-neutral uniform options in schools to create a “safe and welcoming learning environment for all students.”

“It allows them to move and express themselves freely and authentically without fear of discrimination or harassment,” he pointed out in his explanatory note of the bill.

The senator lamented that for decades, skirts for women and trousers for men have been used as identifiers to differentiate the two genders from one another.

In today’s social climate, however, he said, “it is imperative that young women are given another alternative to the traditional skirted-uniform in order for them to feel comfortable and promote a gender-neutral environment.”

Tulfo also linked the use of school uniform to the yearly dengue outbreak in the country.

“To save lives and mitigate infection, wearing long sleeves and pants is one of the easy precautions one may take to avoid getting bitten by mosquitoes that spread dengue,” he said.

Even for riding a motorcycle, the senator said that wearing of pants could be helpful and more convenient for female students.

“The right of young women to wear trousers to school needs to be a given, and not a privilege that needs to be argued for in each individual case,” Tulfo then said.

“Therefore, this bill proposes to allow female students to wear trousers or pants in addition to or instead of skirts through the mandate to offer gender-neutral school uniform options in all public and private schools, at all levels.”

“In this regard, wearing a skirt as a girl’s school uniform shall not be required in both public and private schools. All schools from elementary to college, shall make equal and flexible choices of school uniform for everyone,” said the senator.

JPV

