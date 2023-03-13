Urban poor groups in Lapu-Lapu City receive 4 fire extinguishers each — Mayor Chan

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Some 50 urban poor organizations in Lapu-Lapu City have each received four fire extinguishers from the city government on Monday, March 13, 2023.

The distribution was led by Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, as part of the city’s observance of March being the fire prevention month.

Chan said that the fire extinguishers could be used to put out fires in their respective communities, and these would help capacitate them as the first responders in this kind of situation.

“Kaning mga kabalayan sa atong mga kaigsuonan nga kabus nga dikit-dikit gyud kaayo ug made of light materials. To have a first responder, atong gitudloan ang mga molupyo sa paggamit og fire extinguisher. So naa silay magamit dayon simbako kung dunay sunog,” Chan said.

(The houses of our poor brothers are closely built beside each other and made of light materials. To have a first responder, we are teaching the residents to use the fire extinguisher. So, they can use it, God forbid, if there is a fire.)

Training

Chan said that they would schedule a training for them on how to use the fire extinguisher, in coordination with the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFO) and Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO).

Officers of each of the urban poor associations will keep the fire extinguishers safe and to store these in areas that can be accessible to all.

The fire extinguishers cost P3,000 each.

“So katong giapod-apod nato ganiha first batch lang to, but there will be another batch sa atong pag-distribute,” Chan said.

(So those that we distributed earlier are just the first batch, but there will be another batch that we will distribute.)

Earlier, the city also distributed water tanks and hose to communities that they can use during fire.

