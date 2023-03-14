Cordova starts ban of single-use plastics, styro 

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines- The Municipality of Cordova in Cebu will start to implement the banning of single-use plastic and styrofoam on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

Under Ordinance No. 2022-83, single-use plastics and styrofoam shall be prohibited every Wednesdays and Saturdays in the town.

Although Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan admitted that not all Cordovanhons support this move, he said that the measure should be done to protect and preserve the environment.

“Ato kini nga gibuhat alang sa umaabot nga henerasyon ug nagkanayon nga kinahanglang tudloan ang mga tinun-an ug mga batan-on nga dili mogamit og plastic/styrofoam sa tanang adlaw sa semana dili lang sa Miyerkules ug Sabado,” Suan said.

He said that according to research, the Philippines ranks third among countries that contribute to marine plastic pollution. Each year, the country produces 27 million tons of plastic garbage and this is expected to reach 91 million tons in 2025.

Rice-incentive scheme

To ensure the proper disposal of plastic garbage, the ordinance also implements a rice-incentive scheme.

Here, every 100 grams of plastic that one can dispose of will be equivalent to 1 kilogram of rice.

Those who would like to avail the rice-incentive program may visit the office of Solid Waste Management, wherein their plastic garbage will be weighed. Once weighed, they will be given a coupon so that they can claim the rice at the mayor’s office.

The ordinance also urges business owners, such as grocery stores, restaurants, and vendors, to use alternative packaging on Wednesdays and Thursdays, such as paper bags and net bags.

The town will also implement a total ban on using plastic drinking straws in stores, restaurants, and other establishments.

Those who will violate the ordinance may face a fine ranging from P500 to P2,500 and revocation of the business permit or closure of the establishment.

Meanwhile, Councilor Lemuel Pogoy, who authored the ordinance, said that the ordinance is just a preparation so that Cordovanhons can adjust to the possible implementation of a total ban on single-use plastics, wherein the ban will be for all days of the week.

“Ato ning gituyo para mahinay-hinay ug adjust ang mga magpapatigayon ug mga tawo sa Cordova. Dili usab sakto na kalit lang ni natong ipa-ban. Basta maka adjust na ta aning nga ordinansa, moabot gyud ta sa punto nga total ban na gyud ang paggamit nini,” Pogoy said.

