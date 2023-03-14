21 booters called up for Azkals training camp

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Philippine Azkals revealed the 21-man players called up for their training camp for the back-to-back friendlies against Kuwait and Jordan later this month.

This will be the first friendlies and second international football match the Azkals, or the Philippine national men’s football team, will have for the year.

The Azkals were booted out by Indonesia in the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Mitsubishi Electric Cup last January, 2-0, in the group stage.

The Azkals, ranked No. 134 in the FIFA global rankings, will take on the world No. 148 Kuwait on March 24. The venue wasn’t announced yet but it may happen either at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium or at the Al-Sadaqua Walsalam Stadium.

After their date with Kuwait, the Azkals will face Jordan in Doha, Qatar on March 28. The venue of their match against Qatar has also yet yet to be announced. It may be held in one of the FIFA World Cup venues in Doha such as the Lusail Stadium, Stadium 974, Al Janoub Stadium or the Khalifa International Stadium.

In the meantime, the Azkals called up Neil Etheridge and Kevin Hansen, Amani Aguinaldo, Jesse Curran, Michael Kempter, John Lucero, Carli De Murga, Jesper Nyholm, Christian Rontini, Daisuke Sato, Jefferson Tabinas, Oliver Bias, Dennis Chung, Lloyd Ignacio, Kevin Ingreso, Manuel Ott, Patrick Strauss, Mark Hartmann, Bienvenido Maranon, OJ Porteria, and Patrick Reichelt.

