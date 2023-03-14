Sapangdaku fire: 60 houses destroyed, 150 individuals displaced, P1.5M properties lost

Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital March 14,2023 - 09:00 PM
Sapangdaku fire: 60 houses destroyed, 150 individuals displaced, P1.5M properties lost. Cebu City firefighters have put the fire in Barangay Sapangdaku, Cebu City under control at 3:15 p.m., a few minutes after they arrived at the fire scene. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippipnes — Some 150 individuals were displaced by an afternoon fire today, March 14, that destroyed 60 houses in Sitio Lupa, Barangay Sapangdaku in Cebu City.

SFO1 Riza V Julve, fire investigator of the Cebu City Fire Office, estimated the damage to property caused by the fire at P1.5 million.

Julve said that the fire started at the house of Christopher Maglasang and it was reported at past 2 p.m. with the firefighters arriving in the fire scene at 2:48 p.m.

The fire was then placed under control at 3:15 p.m and was declared fire out at 3:30 p.m.

Julve said that 54 houses were razed while 6 others were damaged partially and that these affected residential houses were made of light materials.

SFO1 Julve, for his part, said that they still were investigating the cause of the fire.

Meanwhile, Sapangdaku Barangay Captain Jovie Ladrazo said that the displaced families were temporarily staying at the barangay hall and the barangay complex.

Ladrazo said that they were taking care of the needs of the fire victims.

