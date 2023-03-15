Mandaue cops ready for NegOr deployment

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu –The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) has already submitted to the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) the names of their personnel who will be deployed to Negros Oriental.

MCPO Deputy City Director for Operations and Spokesperson Police Lieutenant Colonel Franc Rudolf Oriol said that the personnel listed are now ready to be augmented in Negros. They are just awaiting the directive on when they will be made to report to the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Offfice (NOPPO).

MCPO will sent a total of 237 personnel including lieutenant colonels, police majors, and captains.

Oriol said these personnel were taken from all six stations and units at their headquarters.

MCPO personnel, together with police from Cebu City, Cebu Province, Lapu-Lapu City, and Bohol province will replace the entire troop of NOPPO while the police from NOPPO will be distributed to the police offices in Cebu and Bohol, Oriol said.

“Wala pa mi kadawat og specific instructions gikan sa regional office but definitely once magreport amoang personnel (sa Negros) ang taga Negros na pod will be also be deployed in different police stations dinhi sa Mandaue City Police Office niya kami na ang mosdistribute sa mga losing nga units and stations. Sa diha nga bahin, wala pa mi specific nga guidelines on how to do it sa reassignments,” said Oriol.

The reshuffling was ordered by the Philippine National Police following the Pamplona massacre on March 4, that claimed the life of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and eight others.

/bmjo

